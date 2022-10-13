Katrina Kaif says she ‘seriously’ couldn’t watch Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Actress Katrina Kaif has explained why she’seriously’ wasn’t able to complete watching’ Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Actress Katrina Kaif has explained why she ‘seriously’ wasn’t able to complete watching’ Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Katrina revealed in a recent interview that she dislikes viewing ghost movies, therefore shea hd to shield her eyes when seeing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The upcoming movie Phone Bhoot, in which Katrina plays a ghost, was another topic of conversation.

Anees Bazmee is the director of the comedy-horror movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Rajpal Yadav, Amar Upadhyay, Sanjay Mishra, and Ashwini Kalsekar are among the actors who appear in the movie. The movie made 266.88 crore in total revenue, ranking third among Hindi movies released in 2022.

When asked in an interview if she like viewing horror movies, Katrina said yes. She said, “Not much. I can’t see them. I couldn’t finish Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Seriously I couldn’t. I had to like cover my eyes. When Tabu comes all that even though I know that there is humour inside of it even for me that was very very scary.”

Speaking about Phone Bhoot she replied if she was scared on location, “No (not on) location. We didn’t have such locations. I am also a ghost in the film right? I am not going to be scared of myself. When I am coming to scare them like haha I am the ghost (everyone laughs). In our film there are a lot more comedians, I think. It’s primarily comedy whole lot of errors, an unintentional comedy in the way that I think the boys in the film don’t realise.”

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina’s actor-husband, reportedly gave the Phone Bhoot team a pat on the back since he like the film’s first teaser. Katrina stated at the trailer premiere ceremony, as reported by a news agency, “Vicky absolutely loved the trailer. He had such a good reaction and that gave us even more confidence and happiness. He feels that the film is something which is fun and people are going to connect to.”

In addition to Katrina, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter are featured in the movie. The movie is being directed by Gurmmeet Singh, and it was written by Jasvinder Singh Bath and Ravi Shankaran. In the movie Phone Bhoot, Siddhant and Ishaan play a ghost-busting team. On November 4, Phone Bhoot is expected in theatres.