Katrina Kaif suggests not to rely on people for happiness

Katrina Kaif has been a leading Bollywood actress for nearly two decades.

She has starred in popular Indian films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Namaste London, and more.

In a Cosmopolitan flashback, Katrina Kaif revealed her biggest life lesson.

Katrina Kaif, when questioned about the greatest life lesson that she has learnt, responded, “In life, I have learned never to depend on others for your happiness because they may or may not deliver. I don’t believe another person is responsible for your joys. That sense of happiness has to come from within, it has to be held in your own hand. Life is going to throw all sorts of things at us. We are going to have ups and downs; good days and bad days. And while we can’t always choose our experiences, we can choose our responses. And that is my endeavour, to hold that claim of happiness and contentment within me that is not based on the actions and responses of people around me.”

she said, “In life, sometimes you will succeed and sometimes, you will fail. But the goal should always be to get back up on your feet and try again. There are days when I am incredibly stressed and will fail miserably at holding my centre and calm.”

She further added, “And then I will say to myself at the end of the day, ‘It’s all right. We are only human’. But I will try and get back on that horse to remind myself that the intention is to always find that calm and peace, even in hectic moments. That’s all we can do, right? Be clear with our intentions.’’

Katrina’s last film, Sooryavanshi, unlocked Bollywood’s floodgates following the pandemic. She prepares for Phone Bhoot, a horror comedy with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. After that, she will be featured in Sriram Raghavan’s eagerly awaited thriller Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. She will reprise Zoya in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi next year. In a recent interview, she said Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa featuring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra will release in the second half of 2023.

