Keanu Reeves leaves The Devil in the White City series

Keanu Reeves has exited the upcoming Hulu series The Devil in the White City, learned Variety exclusively from sources.

The series was formally approved to series at the streaming service in August 2022 after the show was first placed into development at Hulu in 2019. The same-named book by Erik Larson served as its inspiration.

The limited series tells the story of Dr. H. H. Holmes, America’s first modern serial killer and the mastermind behind the notorious “Murder Castle” built in the Fair’s shadow, and Daniel H. Burnham, a demanding but visionary architect who races to make his mark on history with the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair (which was to be played by Reeves).

Reeves was set to make his debut in the series on American television.

In the lengthy development history of the book, this is the most recent chapter. In order to turn it into a movie in which he would play Holmes, DiCaprio bought the rights in 2010. In 2015, Billy Ray was hired to write the script, and Scorsese was brought on to helm. Through their Cruise/Wagner label and a partnership with Paramount, Tom Cruise and Paula Wagner initially put it into development in Hollywood; however, the option expired in 2004. According to Variety, Paramount once again bought the film rights in 2007 and partnered with Michael Shamberg and Sher as producers.

Reeves hasn’t given any explanation for his departure from the series.

The eight-episode series is planned for a 2024 release, but production isn’t likely to start until the following year.

