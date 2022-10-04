Kelly Osbourne confirms the gender of her unborn baby

Kelly Osbourne is expecting her first child with boyfriend Sid Wilson.

The 33-year-old originally revealed she was pregnant in May.

Ozzy Osbourne, 73, has already told all of his friends about the baby’s gender

When Kelly Osbourne announced that she is expecting a child, she also disclosed the gender of the child.

The actress, 33, who originally revealed she was pregnant in May, is expecting her first child with her 45-year-old boyfriend Sid Wilson.

She said to Entertainment Tonight that her father Ozzy Osbourne, 73, has already told all of his friends the news because he is so ecstatic about it.

Kelly said: “[Dad]’s told everyone before I ever got the chance to. But I will say, every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is.”

She continued by saying that her parents, including former X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne, had supported her throughout her pregnancy.

After observing weight gain and ankle swelling during her third trimester, the singer recently disclosed she had been diagnosed with gestational diabetes.

