Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kelly Osbourne confirms the gender of her unborn baby

Kelly Osbourne confirms the gender of her unborn baby

Articles
Advertisement
Kelly Osbourne confirms the gender of her unborn baby

Kelly Osbourne confirms the gender of her unborn baby

Advertisement
  • Kelly Osbourne is expecting her first child with boyfriend Sid Wilson.
  • The 33-year-old originally revealed she was pregnant in May.
  • Ozzy Osbourne, 73, has already told all of his friends about the baby’s gender
Advertisement

When Kelly Osbourne announced that she is expecting a child, she also disclosed the gender of the child.

The actress, 33, who originally revealed she was pregnant in May, is expecting her first child with her 45-year-old boyfriend Sid Wilson.

She said to Entertainment Tonight that her father Ozzy Osbourne, 73, has already told all of his friends the news because he is so ecstatic about it.

Kelly said: “[Dad]’s told everyone before I ever got the chance to. But I will say, every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is.”

She continued by saying that her parents, including former X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne, had supported her throughout her pregnancy.

After observing weight gain and ankle swelling during her third trimester, the singer recently disclosed she had been diagnosed with gestational diabetes.

Advertisement

Also Read

Kelly Osbourne completes one year of recovery after a relapse
Kelly Osbourne completes one year of recovery after a relapse

Kelly Osbourne has always been open about her recovery struggle with friends...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story