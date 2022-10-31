Kendall Jenner Dresses Up for Halloween in Toy Story Costume

Kendall Jenner’s Halloween costume will make you never be able to see a certain Toy Story character the same way again.

Putting a sexy, adult spin on the character’s outfit, Kendall Jenner, who dyed her brunette hair red earlier this year, sported a crop top and chaps with denim shorts along with a cowboy hat. On October 29, Kendall Jenner shared an Instagram photo of herself dressed as red-headed Toy Story cowgirl Jessie for Halloween 2022.

The model captioned her post, “well aren’t you just the sweetest space toy,” quoting part of a line Jessie says in the 1999 Disney-Pixar animated movie Toy Story 2, where the character made her debut.

The popular movie series, which currently has four installments, centres on a collection of toys that belonged initially to a boy named Andy and then, after he departs for college, to a young girl named Bonnie.

Many people complimented Kendall on her Halloween attire.

Her sister Khloe Kardashian commented on her post, "Awwwwwwwwww my baby." Fellow model Gigi Hadid wrote, "So good"

