Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kendall Jenner Dresses Up for Halloween in Toy Story Costume

Kendall Jenner Dresses Up for Halloween in Toy Story Costume

Articles
Advertisement
Kendall Jenner Dresses Up for Halloween in Toy Story Costume

Kendall Jenner Dresses Up for Halloween in Toy Story Costume

Advertisement
  • Behati Prinsloo is expecting her third child with husband Adam Levine.
  • Behati has daughters Dusty Rose and Gio Grace. Behati Prasad has not yet responded to the allegations in the media.
  • A couple’s friend recently shared that she will continue to support her man. 
Advertisement

Kendall Jenner’s Halloween costume will make you never be able to see a certain Toy Story character the same way again.

Putting a sexy, adult spin on the character’s outfit, Kendall Jenner, who dyed her brunette hair red earlier this year, sported a crop top and chaps with denim shorts along with a cowboy hat. On October 29, Kendall Jenner shared an Instagram photo of herself dressed as red-headed Toy Story cowgirl Jessie for Halloween 2022.

The model captioned her post, “well aren’t you just the sweetest space toy,” quoting part of a line Jessie says in the 1999 Disney-Pixar animated movie Toy Story 2, where the character made her debut.

The popular movie series, which currently has four installments, centres on a collection of toys that belonged initially to a boy named Andy and then, after he departs for college, to a young girl named Bonnie.

Many people complimented Kendall on her Halloween attire.

Advertisement

Her sister Khloe Kardashian commented on her post, “Awwwwwwwwww my baby.”

Advertisement

 

Halloween 2022, Kendall Jenner
Advertisement

Fellow model Gigi Hadid wrote, “So good”

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

Also Read

Kendal Jenner talks about the false image that media portrayed about her
Kendal Jenner talks about the false image that media portrayed about her

Kendel Jenner gets candid in her recent interview  The reality star said...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Siddharth Anand talks about his superhit films War & Pathaan
Siddharth Anand talks about his superhit films War & Pathaan
Jennifer Lopez thanks Emme for her assistance during the Super Bowl halftime performance
Jennifer Lopez thanks Emme for her assistance during the Super Bowl halftime performance
Director Siddharth Anand on Pathaan defeating boycott gang
Director Siddharth Anand on Pathaan defeating boycott gang
Siddharth Anand revealed Pathaan was planned before War
Siddharth Anand revealed Pathaan was planned before War
Ben Platt and Noah Galvin recall their lovely memories of engagement
Ben Platt and Noah Galvin recall their lovely memories of engagement
Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart are dating?
Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart are dating?
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story