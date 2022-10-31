Kendall Jenner Dresses Up for Halloween in Toy Story Costume

Kendal Jenner talks about the false image that media portrayed about her
Kendall Jenner’s Halloween costume will make you never be able to see a certain Toy Story character the same way again.
Putting a sexy, adult spin on the character’s outfit, Kendall Jenner, who dyed her brunette hair red earlier this year, sported a crop top and chaps with denim shorts along with a cowboy hat. On October 29, Kendall Jenner shared an Instagram photo of herself dressed as red-headed Toy Story cowgirl Jessie for Halloween 2022.
The model captioned her post, “well aren’t you just the sweetest space toy,” quoting part of a line Jessie says in the 1999 Disney-Pixar animated movie Toy Story 2, where the character made her debut.
The popular movie series, which currently has four installments, centres on a collection of toys that belonged initially to a boy named Andy and then, after he departs for college, to a young girl named Bonnie.
Many people complimented Kendall on her Halloween attire.
Her sister Khloe Kardashian commented on her post, “Awwwwwwwwww my baby.”
Fellow model Gigi Hadid wrote, “So good”
