Kendall Jenner supports Jaden Smith as he criticises Kanye's show

  •  Ye showed up to his event wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt promoting his Season 9 collection,
  • The son of Will Smith, Jayden left.
  • The 24-year-old took to Twitter following the show to share his stance on the matter, writing, “I had to dip lol.”
After Kanye West’s contentious Yeezy show during Paris Fashion Week, Kendall Jenner quietly criticized him by endorsing Jaden Smith.

When Ye showed up to his event wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt promoting his Season 9 collection, the son of Will Smith left.

The 24-year-old took to Twitter following the show to share his stance on the matter, writing, “I had to dip lol.”

“I Don’t Care Who’s It Is If I Don’t Feel The Message I’m Out,” he added in another tweet. “Black Lives Matter”

The supermodel, whose sister Kim Kardashian was married to Kanye for six years and has four children with him, liked Jayen’s tweets.

All three of Kendall’s longtime friend’s social media posts on the show that seemed to criticise her ex-brother-in-fashion law’s choices received likes from Kendall.

