Fans couldn’t stop wondering when the X-Men might join the MCU when Disney purchased 20th Century Fox. Fans will rejoice. Marvel Studios always makes it easy for mutants to join the MCU. In this reality, Namor (Tenoch Huerta) and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) are mutants. On the red carpet of the film’s premiere, Deadline asked Marvel Head Kevin Feige the same question, and he answered as his namesake K.E.V.I.N did to Jennifer Walters in the just concluded She-Hulk series.

For people who didn’t watch the show, the end of She-Hulk surprised fans by having the title character, played by Tatiana Maslany, break the fourth wall in the most unexpected way. In the last few minutes of the show, she breaks through the Disney+ interface and lands in the Marvel Studios office. After seeing the writers’ room and signing an NDA, she meets K.E.V.I.N. (Knowledge Enhanced Visual Interconnectivity Nexus) and asks for a better ending to the series. In her short talk with the machine, she also asks when the X-Men will arrive.

When the same question was asked of Feige on the red carpet, he talked about the show. “That’s what Jennifer Walters just asked the robot in the last episode of She-Hulk, and I’ll give you the same answer he gave, which is — I don’t remember, but I think he said ‘no answer’,” Feige said. But he quickly added, “But Deadpool and Wolverine are both in the upcoming MCU movie Deadpool 3, so you know, we’re getting close.”

