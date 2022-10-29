Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch ties the knot on October 28.

They are the parents to 11-month-old August William Wendt.

Kevin proposed three years ago in his home city of Toronto, Canada.

Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt have undoubtedly discovered paradise.

On October 28, the pair Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch from Bachelor Nation, parents to 11-month-old August William Wendt, exchanged vows in her native Florida. Earlier in the day, Kevin posted a picture of himself penning his vows by the pool.

“I feel like everybody that we talk to says it’s over in a blink, so try to enjoy it. And I feel like that’s easier said than done,” he told the outlet. “We just want to enjoy each other, and enjoy our friends and family.”

The happy news comes three years after Kevin, 38, proposed to Astrid, 32, in his home city of Toronto, in Ontario, Canada.

“08.28.19,” she wrote on Instagram at the time alongside photos from the proposal. “I could have sworn the world stood still in this moment. A moment I’ll never forget. Just you + me. @kevin.c.wendt you’ve taught me to love, learn and grow and I can’t believe you’ve chosen me to spend this crazy life with. Wonder if I’ll ever stop smiling? Probably not. In this together, forever.”

Kevin and Astrid knew they wanted to start a family. And after nearly two years of fertility struggles, they announced in March 2021 that they were able to conceive through IVF, welcoming August in November.

