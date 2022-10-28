Khaani co-star Malik Emad lends support to Feroze Khan

Malik Emad plays the supporting role in Khaani as Hadi’s best friend.

Actor Malik Emad co-star of ‘Khaani’ has responded to the recent accusation case claims on actor Feroze Khan.

Malik Emad who plays the supporting role in Khaani as Hadi’s best friend lends support to Feroze Khan as he requests all not to jump to conclusions over “fake ass reports” which may end up destroying someone’s personal life.

See What he wrote in his Instagram story:

Although, Feroze Khan has released a statement denying all the allegations of domestic abuse made against him by Aliza Sultan. Also, Aliza Sultan submitted evidence to the court regarding her domestic violence case against Feroze Khan, including a copy of the complaint and her medical-legal certificate.

Earlier, In a petition filed by her former spouse Feroze Khan, Aliza Sultan’s legal representatives have submitted proof of abuse in the form of medico-legal and emergency room reports before Karachi’s District East family court.

On the other hand, The Khuda Aur Muhabbat actor wants to take care of children. For now, the court has let him see his children twice a month as long as he gives the court his ID card and passport.

The court has made a decision about Feroze seeing his children, and the next hearing will be on November 1, 2022, to talk about custody and money for the children.

