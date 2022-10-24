Khalil Ul Rehman Qamar on Early Age Marriage and his behavior

Khalil Ul Rehman Qamar is well known for speaking up.

Brilliant Pakistani personality Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar has established a strong reputation as a writer. The author is well known for his sharp, biting dialogue. Many of his dialogues became extremely popular. The dialogue from his drama Sadqay Tumhare became incredibly well-known. His television show Mere Paas Tum Ho also set records for viewership.

Khalil Ul Rehman Qamar is well known for speaking up. Due to his rigid attitude and opposition to feminism, many of his admirers are interested in learning more about his personal life and how he interacts with his wife.

The author disclosed his early marriage and his actions with his wife, saying, “I got married at the age of 19 and my wife was 15 years old, I said to her, ‘You should rule me’, and my Allah is the witness, she ruled on me the day I said this to her. Also, I said to my elders, “If my wife ever misbehaves with anyone, don’t say anything to her in a louder tone rather inform me about it, I will deal with her because I am a person who believes in doing justice’ and this thing went very well with me, my wife has amazing relationships with my elders”.

He continued by saying that he prevented his wife from being friends with a girl who is grieving. Because she will in some way be envious of their wonderful connection.