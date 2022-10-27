Khalilur Rehman Qamar describes “punishing” Mahira Khan

Khalilur Rehman Qamar has had a squabble with actress Mahira Khan.

The director made insensitive comments about the latter’s acting abilities.

Qamar said he will eventually forgive Khan for working on a project based on his life.

The Pakistani entertainment industry owes Khalilur Rehman Qamar a great debt for his legendary works in play and film, but the respected director’s contentious, brazen, furious, and appropriate words have frequently put him under public criticism.

The Mere Paas Tum Ho writer has had a squabble with starring actress Mahira Khan after some insensitive statements Qamar made about the latter’s playing abilities. Although the conflict between the director and actress has subsided, Qamar elaborated on the pair’s spat in a recent interview.

During a podcast with accomplished Pakistani YouTuber Nadir Ali, the Mera Naam Yousuf Hai writer seems to have changed his mind about forgiving Khan, but the Mohabbat Tumse Nafrat Hai writer said that a part of him is still angry with the Humsafar diva.

Qamar said, “I will forgive Khan eventually for working on a project based on my life. I have nothing but respect for her, yet she committed a mistake during the infamous Marvi Sarmad incident. Khan tweeted in Sarmad’s favor and openly opposed my views. Khan, consequently, lost Mere Paas Tum Ho and London Nahi Jaunga as a punishment, otherwise, she was my first choice for either venture. If not Mere Paas Tum Ho, I would have cast Khan in London Nahi Jaunga.”

On the professional front, Khan was most recently seen in The Legend of Maula Jatt, for which she received national and international acclaim.

Qamar, on the other hand, has lately worked on London Nahi Jaunga, Kaaf Kangana, Tau Dil Ka Kia Hua, Laal Ishq, and Meray Paas Tum Ho.

