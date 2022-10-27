Khalilur Rehman Qamar reveals how he ‘punished’ Mahira Khan

Despite the fact that the drama and cinema industries in Pakistan owe Khalilur Rehman Qamar a great debt for his legendary works, the renowned director has frequently come under fire for his outspoken, blatant, furious, and appropriate views.

Due to some hurtful comments, Qamar made regarding Mahira Khan’s acting abilities, the author of Mere Paas Tum Ho got into a nasty argument with the leading actress. Although the conflict between the director and actress has now subsided, Qamar elaborated on it in a recent interview.

The author of Mera Naam Yousuf Hai seems to have altered his mind during a podcast with renowned Pakistani YouTuber Nadir Ali, particularly when it came to forgiving Khan. However, the author of Mohabbat Tumse Nafrat Hai admitted that he still had issues with the Humsafar diva.

Qamar stated, “I will forgive Khan eventually for working on a project based on my life. I have nothing but respect for her, yet she committed a mistake during the infamous Marvi Sarmad incident. Khan tweeted in Sarmad’s favor and openly opposed my views. Khan, consequently, lost Mere Paas Tum Ho and London Nahi Jaunga as a punishment, otherwise, she was my first choice for either venture. If not Mere Paas Tum Ho, I would have cast Khan in London Nahi Jaunga.”

Regarding her professional endeavors, Khan most recently appeared in The Legend of Maula Jatt, for which she received both national and international acclaim.

On the other side, Qamar lately contributed to such films as Meray Paas Tum Ho, Kaaf Kangana, Tau Dil Ka Kia Hua, and London Nahi Jaunga.

