Khloe Kardashian discusses cosmetic surgery Consultation

Khloé Kardashian discussed her thoughts on potential breast implants after having previously considered plastic surgery.

“This is what I want all the time. I am going to have a [breast implant] consultation soon,” Khloé, 38, revealed while getting ready for an event during a new episode of The Kardashians on Thursday, October 27.

Kris Jenner, for her part, questioned the Good American cofounder’s decision, saying, “No. You are perfect the way you are. You go down this implant road and it is not always good.”

In response, Khloé clarified that she was only looking at having a consultation. “I am not doing a Pam Anderson situation. It is literally what I was before I lost [weight],” she explained.

Khloé’s candid comments come after she discussed her issues with her body. “I am really contemplating getting my boobs done — it is something I think about all the time,” she explained in a previous episode during season 2. “I am wearing a latex top with a bra top so they look great right now. And I wish they looked like this all the time. I just want a fuller — like, when you see me in a bikini, I don’t have cleavage. Like, my sisters have ample cleavage.”

The reality star joked that the producers needed to “see them without” her top, adding, “That’s for another show.”

In a bonus scene at the end of the episode, Khloé opened up about her potential implant size. “I am not saying I want big jugs. I want a handful or a mouthful,” she told the cameras. “Just a little fuller. It is not a porno over here.”

Earlier in the season, the TV personality’s sisters expressed concern over how “skinny” she had become amid her personal issues with Tristan Thompson. “You look very skinny. I will say that Kendall and Kylie — not that I’m trying to out them — but they did text me and say that they were a little concerned for you because you’re really skinny,” Kim Kardashian said on the show. “I said, ‘You absolutely have every right to be concerned, but I’m telling you, she’s fine.’”

When an unaltered bikini photo previously appeared online, the Strong Looks Better Naked author also garnered media attention. Khloé revealed at the time how social media affected her concerns about her image.

“The photo that was posted this week was beautiful,” she wrote via Instagram in April 2021. “But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point — and then shares it to the world — you should have every right to ask for it not to be shared — no matter who you are.”

