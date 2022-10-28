Khloe Kardashian explains why she yelled “liar!” at the screen during the April launch of the Hulu show
Khloe pondered on inciting a disturbance during the Hulu reality series' launch...
Khloe Kardashian recently discussed the breakup of her relationship with Tristan Thompson, with whom she has a 4-year-old daughter, True, and a baby boy. She described how it felt to have unwanted advice on how to proceed.
“When I said I’m learning to un-love Tristan, I think people—whether it be family or friends, or anyone you’re telling your story to—they’re like ‘Okay, so move on,'” she explained during an Oct. 27 appearance
on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “I’m like ‘No’. It’s not that easy.”
Khloe also noted that it’s hard to undo the habits that develop when sharing your life with someone. “The repetition, the routine,” The Kardashians star said. “When something good happened, I would call Tristan. That’s what I did.”
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.