Khloe Kardashian explains how she is learning to un-love Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian recently discussed the breakup of her relationship with Tristan Thompson

The reality star has a 4-year-old daughter, True, and a baby boy with Thompson.

She says it’s hard to undo the habits that develop when sharing your life with someone.

Khloe Kardashian recently discussed the breakup of her relationship with Tristan Thompson, with whom she has a 4-year-old daughter, True, and a baby boy. She described how it felt to have unwanted advice on how to proceed.

“When I said I’m learning to un-love Tristan, I think people—whether it be family or friends, or anyone you’re telling your story to—they’re like ‘Okay, so move on,'” she explained during an Oct. 27 appearance

on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “I’m like ‘No’. It’s not that easy.”

Khloe also noted that it’s hard to undo the habits that develop when sharing your life with someone. “The repetition, the routine,” The Kardashians star said. “When something good happened, I would call Tristan. That’s what I did.”

She added, "Any little thing I would share my life with him."

