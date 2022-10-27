Advertisement
Khloe Kardashian explains why she yelled “liar!” at the screen during the April launch of the Hulu show

  • Khloe pondered on inciting a disturbance during the Hulu reality series’ launch
  • She yelled “liar” at the time as a scene with ex-Tristan Thompson talking about wanting to start a family together played out.
  • She said she felt as if the whole theater was staring at her.
Khloe Kardashian wasn’t going to let some minor issue ruin her fun.

Khloe pondered on inciting a disturbance during the Hulu reality series’ April launch on the Oct. 27 episode of The Kardashians. She yelled “liar” at the time as a scene with ex-Tristan Thompson talking about wanting to start a family together played out.

“I felt as if the whole theater was staring at me,” Khloe, who shares True Thompson, 4, and a newborn son with the NBA star, said in a confessional. “I was just like, ‘This is so awkward.’ Because it’s like, ‘what a crock of s–t. What the f–k? I believed you and I was listening to you and I was receiving everything you said. But you’re a f–king liar!'”

As for her outburst? Well, “It just came out,” she explained. “I probably made it a lot more awkward than it needed to be. Story of my life.”

Khloe reflected that she had already begun to experience anxiety about being on show.

“Any red carpet that I’m obligated to go to, I feel like I’m just opening up the floodgates for people to tear you apart and analyze you,” she revealed. “Why are we doing such a thing to ourselves? Already we get judged, critiqued, scrutinized. It’s overwhelming.”

Despite having the trials and tribulations of her life played out for views, Khloe was proud of herself for attending.

“When you go through things in life, those things can steal so much of your happy moments,” Khloe said. “Tonight really reminds me that I have to make myself do things because then I would be missing out on something so special.”

She concluded, “I don’t want my personal dramas or traumas to take away all the fun that I could be having.”

Also Read

Khloe Kardashian discusses cosmetic surgery Consultation
Khloe Kardashian discusses cosmetic surgery Consultation

She discussed her thoughts on the topic during a new episode of...

