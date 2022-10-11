Khloe Kardashian is seeking magic after her separation with Tristan

Advertisement
  Khloe Kardashian is seeking magic following her separation with Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian is seeking magic following her separation with Tristan Thompson

Articles
  • Khloe Kardashian has revealed that she is looking for “magic” following her split with Tristan Thompson.
  • Reality TV actress posted an Instagram story with the words “(Expletive) usual, I want magic”.
  • Khloe did not specify the type of enchantment she seeks in her life
Khloe Kardashian revealed that she is looking for “magic” following her news-making split with serial cheater Tristan Thompson.

Late on Sunday night, the reality TV actress posted a story to her Instagram account with the words “(Expletive) usual, I want magic.”

Khloe did not specify the type of enchantment she seeks in her life, but it appears like the Kardashian star is searching for a storybook romance after the Tristan controversy.

The news comes after the co-founder of Good American revealed on the popular reality TV programme how she learned about the NBA player’s paternity scandal while they were expecting their second child through surrogacy.

Since 2016, Khloe has been dating the basketball player intermittently. After discovering that Tristan had cheated on her with many women when she was carrying their baby True, she first ended their relationship in 2018.

After Khloe learned that Tristan fathered a child while he was dating personal trainer Maralee Nichols, they later reconciled in 2020 and broke up once more in 2021.

Also Read

Khloe Kardashian says she doesn’t hold a grudge toward Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian says she doesn’t hold a grudge toward Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend who has a history of infidelity, doesn't...

