Khloe Kardashian poses with daughter True, niece Dream at ‘Haunt O’ Ween’ in LA

Khloe Kardashian had a great time at ‘Haunt O’ Ween’, a Halloween party, in Los Angeles on Thursday night with her daughter True and niece Dream.

This year, the 38-year-old reality television actress and her daughters were spotted wearing matching costumes as beautiful kitties.

With black cat ears and whiskers put on, the trio looked gorgeous for their Halloween evening out.

Khloe’s golden blonde hair cascaded down her breast in softly curled strands, held in place by her cat ears.

Khloe Kardashian recorded the evening’s festivities on her Instagram Story. Dream is the sole child of Khloe’s younger brother Rob and his ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna.

Khloe shares True, age 4, and a newborn son with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. In July, they welcomed their second child via surrogacy.

