Khloe Kardashian poses with daughter True, niece Dream at ‘Haunt O’ Ween’ in LA

Khloe Kadashian enjoys with her daughter True and niece Dream on the Halloween night – Instagram

  • The reality television actress and her daughters were spotted wearing matching costumes as beautiful kitties.
  • Khloe recorded the evening’s festivities on her Instagram Story.
  • The 38-year-old shares True, age 4, and a newborn son with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.
Khloe Kardashian had a great time at ‘Haunt O’ Ween’, a Halloween party, in Los Angeles on Thursday night with her daughter True and niece Dream.

This year, the 38-year-old reality television actress and her daughters were spotted wearing matching costumes as beautiful kitties.

With black cat ears and whiskers put on, the trio looked gorgeous for their Halloween evening out.

Khloe’s golden blonde hair cascaded down her breast in softly curled strands, held in place by her cat ears.

Khloe Kardashian recorded the evening’s festivities on her Instagram Story. Dream is the sole child of Khloe’s younger brother Rob and his ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna.

Khloe shares True, age 4, and a newborn son with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. In July, they welcomed their second child via surrogacy.

Also Read

Khloe Kardashian explains how she is learning to un-love Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian explains how she is learning to un-love Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian recently discussed the breakup of her relationship with Tristan Thompson The...

