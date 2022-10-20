Advertisement
Khloe Kardashian raises temperature with her sizzling suit

Khloe Kardashian raises temperature with her sizzling suit

Articles
Khloe Kardashian raises temperature with her sizzling suit

Khloe Kardashian raises temperature with her sizzling suit

Khloe Kardashian is an American media personality and socialite. Since 2007, she has starred with her family in the reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

At the beginning of the week, the Kardashian siblings showed up on Instagram wearing the same second-skin outfit: a SKIMS Jelly Sheer Full Bodysuit and a pair of tall boots. This time, the younger sister posted her outfit first, so Khloé made fun of Kim when she wore the same bodysuit and almost the same boots.

“Oh ok well I didn’t look like this in mine. Ha, “Khloé said something about Kim’s post. “You’re a b——.” Take a look!

Khloe Kardashian reveals last wish in latest episode of Kardashians
Khloe Kardashian reveals last wish in latest episode of Kardashians

Khloe Kardashian discusses her dying wish with her family. She only wants...

