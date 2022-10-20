Khloe Kardashian raises temperature with her sizzling suit

Khloe Kardashian is an American media personality and socialite. Since 2007, she has starred with her family in the reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

At the beginning of the week, the Kardashian siblings showed up on Instagram wearing the same second-skin outfit: a SKIMS Jelly Sheer Full Bodysuit and a pair of tall boots. This time, the younger sister posted her outfit first, so Khloé made fun of Kim when she wore the same bodysuit and almost the same boots.

“Oh ok well I didn’t look like this in mine. Ha, “Khloé said something about Kim’s post. “You’re a b——.” Take a look!

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian) Advertisement

Also Read Khloe Kardashian reveals last wish in latest episode of Kardashians Khloe Kardashian discusses her dying wish with her family. She only wants...