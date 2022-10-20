Khloe Kardashian reveals last wish in latest episode of Kardashians

Khloe Kardashian discusses her dying wish with her family.

She only wants one thing from them if she enters a coma: nails done.

The 38-year-old made the request known on an episode of “The Kardashians”.

The 38-year-old made her coma request known in the most recent episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, according to sources, On the episode from October 20, Khloe confessed, “My family and I, we talk about wills; death,” “We tell each other what our wishes would be, if something terrible were to happen. If I’m in a coma, I’m still getting my nails done once a week, and that’s in my will, because people are going to visit me.”

On Kris’s admission that she and her daughter Kylie would also “pick out mausoleums,” the reality star jokingly said.

The founder of Good American asked, pointing to the 11 grandchildren that Kris has in all, including Khloe and four of her brothers. “How are we going to—we’ll need all of (expletive) Hidden Hills.”

This led Kylie to add a joking proposal, “Well, I think we need to say, you know, only this many generations are allowed in here,” to the conversation. As Kris stated, “It’s like a club. Nope you’re not on the list.”

