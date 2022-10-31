Khloe Kardashian’s Baby Boy Debuts on Social Media

Khloe Kardashian has posted Instagram photos of her and Tristan Thompson’s baby.

She told Malika Haqq, “I’ve always wanted two parents in the household helping raise the kids”.

Being a mom of two makes her happier than ever.

The baby boy of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson has been formally introduced on social media following his appearance on The Kardashians.

Khloe Kardashian has posted pictures of her and Tristan Thompson’s son, who they welcomed via surrogate in late July, for the first time on social media. The adorable pictures of their daughter True Thompson, 4, cradling her little brother were uploaded on the Good American founder’s Instagram Stories on October 30, the day before Halloween. True is dressed as Owlette from the Disney Junior series PJ Masks.

The unidentified 3-month-old child is dressed in a fluffy tiger costume jumpsuit and a pair of Nike baby booties. The picture does not show his face.

The baby’s Instagram debut comes more than a month after The Kardashians’ season two premiere on September 22, when fans got a brief glimpse of him. The child has a full head of black hair, and Khloe, who was just nominated for a People’s Choice Award as 2022’s Reality Star, is shown cuddling with him in a hospital room. Tristan eventually joins her to meet their son, his fourth child, at one point.

In the episode, Khloe’s family members—including sister Kylie Jenner and mom Kris Jenner—FaceTime with their newest edition. While True refers to him as “Snowy,” the Good American founder notes that the infant remains “No Name Johnson.” (In another scene, she tells her mom she wants her second baby to have a name that start with T.)

“Ever since December, it’s been this dark cloud looming over me,” Khloe said in a confessional during the premiere. “Every single day I’ve been feeling depressed and sad. And now that my son is here, I get to move on and I get to enjoy. It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me.”

As for where she stands with Tristan today? Well, she’s simply focused on co-parenting. “I’ve always wanted two parents in the household helping raise the kids,” she told pal Malika Haqq. “Sometimes we still just want the white house and the picket fence.”

But at the end of the day, her two healthy kids are her dream come true. “Khloe is thrilled,” a source previously told a magazine. “She has wanted this for so long.”

And seeing True adapt so well to being a big sister only makes her happier. “Khloe loves watching her and seeing her in this new role,” the insider added. “She’s so excited that she is finally a mom of two. She’s in heaven with all of it and feels so blessed she was able to give True a sibling.”

