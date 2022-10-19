Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband freely admits his love for her

Lamar Odom posted a vintage photo of him and Khloe Kardashian on his Facebook page.

Lamar has often publicly asked Khloe to take him back.

The couple finalized their divorce in 2016 amid his drug abuse problems.

Advertisement

Khloe Kardashian is the subject of a passionate love confession from Lamar Odom.

This week, the NBA player posted a vintage image of him and the reality TV personality on his Facebook page.

“Missing my best friend. #memories for life,” he captioned the post. Lamar has often publicly asked Khloe to take him back.

When the internet users began trolling the sportsman in the comments, Odom hit back: “Didn’t know we not allowed to miss someone regardless if mistakes were made.”

“But I get it I let people down and I will pay for it forever and that’s ok too,” he continued. “Goodnight Facebook Family.”

Khloe and Lamar finalised their divorce in 2016 amid his drug abuse problems.

Advertisement

Also Read Lamar Odom said watching The Kardashians starring his ex Khloe is a guilty pleasure Lamar Odom watched the latest episode of The Kardashians. He said it...