Kim K reveals she didn’t know about tortellini in Italy

Kim K reveals she didn’t know about tortellini in Italy

  • Adidas has reviewed its business relationship with rapper and fashion designer Kanye West.
  • Company says it will continue to co-manage the current product during this period.
  • West had publicly criticised Adidas and its CEO, telling the presenter that the German company was stealing his ideas.
When Kim Kardashian revealed she didn’t know “what a tortellini” was when eating out in Italy, her fans were taken aback.

In Thursday’s episode of the Hulu series, the 41-year-old Kardashians star was perplexed as she perused the menu at a restaurant during Milan Fashion Week.

The SKIMS founder was seen asking a server at the restaurant, “What is tortellini?” After the waiter explained that the dish is similar to ‘ravioli,’ the fashion mogul asked, “Do you have any that’s not spaghetti? Maybe like a penne or anything else?”

“I’m what they call a flexitarian, which is vegan sometimes and just not other times,” the reality star admitted, “So, YOLO.”

Netizens were shocked over Kim not knowing what a tortellini is and flocked to Twitter to react on her pasta knowledge.

“Nothing prepared me for kim k asking a server in milan what tortellini is in the year of our lord 2022,” one person joked. Another said, “Did Kim really just ask what tortellini is? IN ITALY!?”

A third user wrote, “did kim kardashian ask that waiter what tortellini is in this week’s episode or am i tripping,” while another added, “Kim K asking what tortellini is while in Milan…. C’mon Kimberly.”

Kim Kardashian admits Kanye West still tries to police her fashion sense
Kim Kardashian admits Kanye West still tries to police her fashion sense

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband called her out for wearing an orange ensemble at...

