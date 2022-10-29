Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ‘still in touch’ after split

Even though Kim and Pete broke up in August of this year, Entertainment Tonight says that they are still in touch.

After Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson started dating in October of last year, it was one of the most talked-about things. Before they broke up in August, the couple dated for nine months. During that time, they were in the news for things like Davidson’s tattoos and NSFW details about their sex life.

Even though Kim and Pete broke up in August of this year, Entertainment Tonight says that they are still in touch. “Pete and Kim still talk with each other. It wasn’t a bad breakup or fight, so things are good between them and they still talk.” Fans recently thought that Davidson sent flowers to his ex for her 42nd birthday because Kim showed a photo of roses and a Jasmin-scented candle on her Instagram Story. Fans thought that this was a reference to the Jasmine and Aladdin sketch that the two did on SNL before they started dating.

Kim and Pete are friendly exes, which isn’t surprising since, after they broke up, Kim had nothing but nice things to say about her ex in an interview with Interview magazine. She called him a “cutie” and said he was a good person. Not only that, but the second season of The Kardashians, which is currently airing, also shows all the cute times Kim had with Pete, and in the confessionals, Kim Kardashian can be heard gushing about how great he is. This shows that the two haven’t had any bad feelings toward each other. Kim and Pete won’t be the first exes to stay friends after breaking up. Here are some more Hollywood couples who broke up but are still close.