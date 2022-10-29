Advertisement
Kim Kardashian creates Farm-to-Table Experience in her garden

  • Kim Kardashian’s backyard is filled with colorful plants and fruit trees.
  • She wanted the most local, organic herbs and produce for her own farm-to-table experience.
  • Bright pink dahlias and artichoke cardoon patches add to the variety of life around them.
The Kardashians star, 42, gave sister Kourtney Kardashian’s lifestyle company Poosh an exclusive inside look at her ethereal garden.

Her garden is filled with abundant vegetable plants, fruit trees, and orchards that give her backyard a surreal feel.

According to Poosh, “Kim wanted the most local, organic herbs and produce she could find for her own farm-to-table experience.”

The exterior and interior of the property Where was the image taken - Kim’s Home Garden When was the image taken - 10/17/22 Who took the photograph - Ivan Solis @ivansocal Full credit line - Ivan Solis @ivansocal via Poosh

The top of Kardashian’s backyard hill is home to a garden that is abundant with beds containing fruits like strawberries and blueberries, as well as vegetables like butternut and kabocha squashes and speckled lettuce heads.

It is also abundant in nectarines, avocados, shishito peppers, Japanese eggplants, Valencia oranges, and other subtropical fruit varieties. Tiny red strawberry guavas and java plums are two examples.

Bright pink dahlias and artichoke cardoon patches that Kardashian added to her garden add to the variety of life around them, according to Poosh.

