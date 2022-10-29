Kim Kardashian creates Farm-to-Table Experience in her garden

Kim Kardashian’s backyard is filled with colorful plants and fruit trees.

The Kardashians star, 42, gave sister Kourtney Kardashian’s lifestyle company Poosh an exclusive inside look at her ethereal garden.

Her garden is filled with abundant vegetable plants, fruit trees, and orchards that give her backyard a surreal feel.

The top of Kardashian’s backyard hill is home to a garden that is abundant with beds containing fruits like strawberries and blueberries, as well as vegetables like butternut and kabocha squashes and speckled lettuce heads.

It is also abundant in nectarines, avocados, shishito peppers, Japanese eggplants, Valencia oranges, and other subtropical fruit varieties. Tiny red strawberry guavas and java plums are two examples.

