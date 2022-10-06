Advertisement
Kim Kardashian defends her boyfriend Pete Davidson

  • Kim Kardashian was seen defending her then-boyfriend Pete Davidson.
  • While doing some shopping for him in Milan.
  • The couple first met when the Kim hosted Saturday Night Live last October.
Kim Kardashian was seen defending Pete Davidson, her ex-boyfriend, and referring to him as “the sweetest.”

The pair originally connected while the 41-year-old Kim was hosting Saturday Night Live in October of last year, and they began dating a month later. They split up in August of 2022, almost a year later.

Pete is still absent from the third episode of The Kardashians on Hulu (filmed in late February 2022), but Kim stands up for her ex-boyfriend while shopping for him in Milan prior to the Prada fashion show.

Before departing, Kim was surrounded by fans when she was seen coming out in a black leather outfit to go shopping.

She adds confession, ‘The Prada show is tomorrow and Kendall obviously can’t come out yet, but I’m gonna get some shopping done, cause there’s no better place to shop than out of the country, especially in Italy.’

She discovers a New York Yankees trucker hat and thinks about buying one for her boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

Kim says in confession, ‘Pete has the best heart. I think people have this idea of him that he dates all these hot girls and like, he does, but he’s just the sweetest most thoughtful person.’

With the confession,  ‘I’m here in Milan and thinking about him so I just wanna pick up just a little thoughtful gift,’ she chooses to get the Yankees cap for Pete.

Before the second episode, which was set all the way back in February 2022, the first episode of Season 2 of The Kardashians was set in August 2022, the same month that Kim and Pete separated.

If Pete will be featured in the series before they split up in the end is still up in the air.

