Kim Kardashian is appalled by Kanye West’s collaboration with Candace Owens.

The reality TV star is said to have “lost it” after seeing the photo.

Insiders say she thinks he is just trying to get attention for his ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirt.

Kim Kardashian was utterly appalled by Kanye West’s ‘White Lives Matter’ photo with Candace Owens.

The rapper held a surprise fashion presentation in Paris on Monday, with models wearing shirts with a photo of Pope John Paul II and the message on the reverse.

An insider told Hollywood Life that Ye’s former wife is “not surprised by Kanye decision to wear that on his shirt and thinks that he is, once again, trying to get attention.”

“She knows that he loves to start controversy and she is not even feeding into this. Sure, she thinks that he is making a horrible choice and that the message is very offensive to so many.”

However, the thing that really hit Kim was the fact that her ex-husband collaborated with Owens, who called Kim a “prostitute” and said that Kris Jenner was “a pimp” in her controversial podcast.

The reality TV star is said to have “lost it” after witnessing the photo as the insider added, “Kanye knows that Candace just got done calling the mother of his children a prostitute and the grandmother of his children a pimp to the world.”

“So she is extremely bothered by the fact that he would do anything with her and she finds it very disrespectful to her and her family,” the insider added.

