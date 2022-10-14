Kim Kardashian family is sick of Kanye West’s internet attacks

Kim Kardashian’s family has had enough of Kanye West’s internet rants.

The rapper has targeted Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and the Skims creator herself.

Only Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian have escaped unharmed by his online jibes.

Kim Kardashian’s family has had enough of Kanye West’s vicious internet insults and has opted not to reconcile with him. According to recent rumours.

In recent social media rants, the rapper has targeted Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and the Skims creator herself.

“Kim’s family feels like they have been down this road with Kanye before and every single time that they forgive him he goes and throws them all under the bus again. But this time is different,” the source told Hollywood Life.

However, it was Ye’s collaboration with Candace Owens for a fashion event in which they wore “While Lives Matter” shirts that sparked the whole Kardashian/Jenner clan.

In her recent show, the right-wing podcast presenter and political analyst labelled Kim a “prostitute” and Kris Jenner a “pimp.”

“Kanye enraged Kris and Kim with his public statement with Candace since Candace had just insulted Kim and Kris a few weeks before, calling Kim a ‘prostitute’ and Kris a ‘pimp,'” the insider said.

"By this point, there was no salvaging the relationship that he had with Kris. She is the grandmother to his children and the lack of respect was shocking to her, as well as incredibly hurtful."

“By this point, there was no salvaging the relationship that he had with Kris. She is the grandmother to his children and the lack of respect was shocking to her, as well as incredibly hurtful.”

“The only people that he didn’t go after in the family were Kendall [Jenner] and Kourtney [Kardashian] and that is most likely because they refuse to engage with him.”

Kim has been “leaning” on her family for emotional support, according to the source, but it’s difficult for them “because they have their own individual pain that he caused them.”

“On one hand, they know he is the father to her kids and she has to co-parent with him. They are aware of his past struggles and are trying to be copasetic, but it is almost to the point where that is impossible.”

