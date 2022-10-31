Advertisement
Kim Kardashian flaunts curves in skintight latex costume

Kim Kardashian flaunts curves in skintight latex costume

Kim Kardashian flaunts curves in skintight latex costume

Kim Kardashian flaunts curves in skintight latex costume

  • Kim Kardashian dressed up as the mutant Mystique for Halloween.
  • The reality star wore a skintight blue bodysuit with a faux-scaly finish.
  • Over the weekend, the reality star posted photos of herself in the look
This year for Halloween, Kim Kardashian donned a completely new shape.

Over the weekend, the reality star posted photos of herself dressed as the mutant Mystique from the “X-Men” series.

To evoke the fictitious comic book character, a seductive shape-shifting assassin who has previously been depicted by actors like Rebecca Romijn and Jennifer Lawrence in “X-Men” movies, Kardashian, 42, donned a skintight blue bodysuit with a faux-scaly finish.

Kardashian completed the flawless change by sporting bright yellow contacts, a red wig, and full-coverage facial paint in the same shade.

One of the clips showed Kardashian modelling her Mystique makeover in the mirror and said to someone, “It looks very amazing like this.”

Kim Kardashian as Mystique
“Hey Marvel 👀,” she later captioned a video shared to Twitter, prompting fans to urge the entertainment company to “make it happen.”

Others couldn’t help but remark on the ambitious fit of Kardashian’s fantastical get-up.

“Can’t imagine how hard you had to get into this costume. Reminds me when you starved yourself for Marilyn Monroe dress. Always going all out 🔥,” one wrote.

Kim Kardashian, InstagramCredit: kimkardashian/Instagram

“She killed this look though. Even with high heels,” another asserted.

Of course, Kardashian wasn’t the only one from her famous family who dressed to impress for this year’s Halloween.

The founder of Skims previously posted pictures of her and Kanye West’s four children, North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, each of them was dressed as one of the hip-hop “icons,” like as Aaliyah, Snoop Dogg, Sade, or Eazy-E.

