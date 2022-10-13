Kim Kardashian is upset after Kanye West’s horrific racist tweets

The reality TV star reportedly wants to distance herself from the rapper.

Kim has told him she wants nothing to do with him when he acts like this.

Kim has told him she wants nothing to do with him.

Kim Kardashian was horrified., after her ex-husband Kanye West made “horrific racist” and “anti-semitic” comments on social media.

After all the “controversial remarks and stances he’s taken,” the reality TV star apparently wants to keep the rapper “as much as humanly possible.”

According to an individual who spoke to known news channel, “Kim has told him she wants nothing to do with him when he acts like this, but Kanye doesn’t seem to care.”

The Kardashians star“doesn’t understand why he feels the need to be so combative towards people,” the source said, adding that she was not “surprised” by Ye’s remarks.

The insider went on to say that Kim’s actual problem is that she worries that West’s divisive remarks would harm their children.

“No matter what, she would never keep their kids from him, but she just wishes he would start making better choices and respond instead of reacting to situation.”

According to a different insider, “She can never shut him out of her life but she also knows that she cannot support a man who makes such horrific racist comments that hurt so many of her closest friends.”

