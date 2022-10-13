Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Kim Kardashian is upset after Kanye West’s horrific racist tweets
Kim Kardashian is upset after Kanye West’s horrific racist tweets

Kim Kardashian is upset after Kanye West’s horrific racist tweets

Articles
Advertisement
Kim Kardashian is upset after Kanye West’s horrific racist tweets

Kim Kardashian is upset after Kanye West’s horrific racist tweets

Advertisement
  • The reality TV star reportedly wants to distance herself from the rapper.
  • Kim has told him she wants nothing to do with him when he acts like this.
  • Kim has told him she wants nothing to do with him.
Advertisement

Kim Kardashian was horrified., after her ex-husband Kanye West made “horrific racist” and “anti-semitic” comments on social media.

After all the “controversial remarks and stances he’s taken,” the reality TV star apparently wants to keep the rapper “as much as humanly possible.”

According to an individual who spoke to known news channel, “Kim has told him she wants nothing to do with him when he acts like this, but Kanye doesn’t seem to care.”

The Kardashians star“doesn’t understand why he feels the need to be so combative towards people,” the source said, adding that she was not “surprised” by Ye’s remarks.

The insider went on to say that Kim’s actual problem is that she worries that West’s divisive remarks would harm their children.

“No matter what, she would never keep their kids from him, but she just wishes he would start making better choices and respond instead of reacting to situation.”

Advertisement

According to a different insider, “She can never shut him out of her life but she also knows that she cannot support a man who makes such horrific racist comments that hurt so many of her closest friends.”

Also Read

Kim Kardashian faces unpleasant reaction by fans at NFL game
Kim Kardashian faces unpleasant reaction by fans at NFL game

Kim Kardashian met with a rather unpleasant reaction from the crowd. The...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Austin Butler gives honor to his mentor Denzel Washington
Austin Butler gives honor to his mentor Denzel Washington
Nawal Saeed shares beutiful clicks from her Europe trip
Nawal Saeed shares beutiful clicks from her Europe trip
Faysal Quraishi celebrates son Farman's third birthday
Faysal Quraishi celebrates son Farman's third birthday
Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva attend a premiere night of
Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva attend a premiere night of "Maybe I Do"
Sonya Hussyn shares BTS snapshots of her serial
Sonya Hussyn shares BTS snapshots of her serial
Prince Harry have lost 'all of his supporters': report
Prince Harry have lost 'all of his supporters': report
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story