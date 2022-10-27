Kim Kardashian Joked About Pete Davidson Being Such a Diva

Kim Kardashian made fun of ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson’s outfit while getting ready for an event.

“I thought he would go in a hoodie,” the reality star told her glam squad.

The couple’s relationship was her first open after her breakup with Kanye West.

Making fun of her partner. Kim Kardashian was getting ready for an event when she couldn’t help but show shock at her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson’s routine.

“Who knew he was such a diva? We have a grooming team, a styling team and a tailor. Isn’t that funny?” the Skims founder, 42, told her glam squad during a new episode of her Hulu reality series on Thursday, October 27. “I thought he would go in a hoodie.”

As cameras were rolling, Kim sent a voice message to Pete, 28, saying, “Your stylist team is all ready for you for a fitting.”

Following her breakup with Kanye West, the KKW Beauty founder’s romance with the actor was her first open relationship. After almost seven years of marriage, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye, 45, in February 2021. Children from their previous union include North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

