Kim Kardashian make fans angry from her controversial remarks

The Kardashians’ latest episode has received criticism for editing.

Fans have pointed out major editing changes to the show.

The shoot is the same controversial one that sparked a backlash against Kim.

Kim Kardashian, Khloe and Kourtney are joined by Kris Jenner, the mother of the Kardashian-Jenner family, for the Variety Shoot, in the most recent episode.

After viewers of the popular Kardashian-Jenner reality series pointed out significant editing in the programme, The Kardashians’ most recent instalment drew a flood of criticism.

For those who are unaware, Kim faced criticism for her harsh business advise to women because of the same contentious shoot.

The 41-year-old founder of SKIMS discussed how people no longer want to work in the interview. She said, “I have the best advice for women in business.”

She said, “Get your [expletive] and work, “It seems like nobody wants to work these days. You have to surround yourself with people that wanna work.”

Social media users lambasted Kim for failing to acknowledge her privilege in response to her comment, which received a lot of anger online.

Kim’s initial statement was only seen in its entirety in the most recent episode of Hulu’s reality series; it was clearly omitted that “nobody wants to work these days.”

Fans were aware of the sly editing done to her remark and turned to Reddit to express their annoyance.

One online user wrote, “lol they’re blatantly changing the narrative on us.”

“I noticed that they changed it. I stopped watching right after that,” said another.

They believe they are so brilliant that they can just edit out the unpleasant details of REAL LIFE. Like babies, that interview was posted, spread, and gained notoriety.

They believe they are so brilliant that they can just edit out the unpleasant details of REAL LIFE. Like babies, that interview was posted, spread, and gained notoriety.

