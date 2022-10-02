Kim Kardashian mocked by fans for making spelling error in post

Kim Kardashian’s fans made fun of her Instagram post’s spelling mistake.

Her followers were quick to point out the obvious mistake.

The photo received nearly three million likes in a day.

Kim Kardashian was made fun of by her followers for a “embarrassing” spelling mistake she made in a recent Instagram post.

The 41-year-old and his oldest child, North, spent the day touring Milan, and they paused to take pictures in front of the magnificent cathedral.

Kim announced the trip to the world on Instagram, where despite a mistake, her post received nearly three million likes in a day.

She captioned: “Site Seeing.”

Fans were eager to point out the obvious mistake, one fan said, “I always thought it was sight seeing?”

On said, “Ms. Lawyer can’t spell.”

Fans yesterday questioned Kim and Kanye’s parenting methods after seeing photos of their nine-year-old daughter North West at Paris Fashion Week wearing a complete leather face mask.

The young girl was spotted attempting to hide her identity as she entered a hotel with some sort of escort just two months after asking photographers to stop snapping her pictures.

As journalists and passersby snapped pictures, North covered her entire head with the blanket.

She completed the unusual outfit by donning a pair of black, platform, bejewelled crocs and black glittery joggers.

According to reports, North was with her mother when she was seen wearing the peculiar attire.

She appeared to take after her fashion-forward parents, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, both of whom have shown up to occasions wearing full head coverings.

One fan wrote: “Incredibly sad for this child!” and another said: “That’s just not normal I don’t care who you are.”

A fan wrote: “She is a child, she should not be expected to dress like this.”

“What the…? What kind of parent even BUYS this for a 9 year old little girl? Let alone allow her to wear it? This is not normal. That poor child,” another fan said.

One fan commented: “Something seriously wrong with Kim and Kayne parenting.”

Fans were absolutely perplexed when the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star showed up at the Met Gala last year wearing an all-black costume that covered her entire body, including her face.

At the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 show earlier this year, Kanye West raised eyebrows by wearing a full balaclava mask.

In addition to being in Paris for Fashion Week, Kanye’s father was nowhere to be found after making a poor attempt to conceal his identity while attending a Balenciaga fitting earlier in the day.

North’s choice of clothing follows her earlier appearance holding a sign with the word “STOP” inscribed on it while sitting first row at a fashion show.

She was rumoured to be irritated by the media’s focus on her.

After the video went viral, Kim faced backlash for posting numerous pictures of her kid days after making a request to the paparazzi, which fans felt was unwarranted.

The owner of SKIMS, Kim is presently attending Paris Fashion Week while travelling in France, and her oldest kid, whom she has with Kanye West, hasn’t left her side.

Six of the ten photos Kim posted on Instagram with North in them received negative feedback from some of her 323 million Instagram followers.

Users were quick to criticize the Hulu actress for a number of issues involving North, including the attention she received, the way she was dressed, and how much of herself was shown online.

