Kim Kardashian pays tribute to grandma before intimacy with Pete

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson paid tribute to her grandmother.

In an interview, Kim was asked about her grandmother.

Kim Kardashian says that she and Pete Davidson paid tribute to her grandmother MJ.

Kim is known for talking about her ex-boyfriend Pete’s new relationships in public.

In the most recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim asked her grandmother Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon, “you know what’s so crazy?”

She continued: “Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend, and we were sitting in front of the fireplace, just talking for hours, and I was like, ‘My grandma told me that you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace,’ and so we had sex in front of the fireplace in honor of you.”

“I know that’s really creepy,” she added with a laugh.

She continued: “How creepy to think about your grandma before you have sex?”

Kim and Pete broke up this August after nine months of dating each other.

