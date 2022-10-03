Advertisement
  • Kim Kardashian pens down a tribute to her late father on his death anniversary
Kim Kardashian pens tribute to father on his death anniversary

  • Kim Kardashian wrote a heartfelt note on the 19th anniversary of her father’s death.
  • Robert Kardashian passed away in 2003 following a battle with esophageal cancer.
  • The 41-year-old reality TV star also shared Father’s Day cards she had sent him over the years.
Kim Kardashian wrote a heartfelt remembrance of her late father Robert Kardashian on the 19th anniversary of his passing.

By posting several handwritten memories on her social media account, the reality TV star honoured her father.

On October 1, the 41-year-old Kardashians star shared a letter from her deceased father with a moving caption on Instagram Stories.

Kim Kardashian pens touching tribute to dad Robert Kardashian on 19th death anniversary

“19 years ago my daddy passed away. I miss coming home to these notes that I could hardly read w his left handwriting. I love you so much dad, I can always feel you,” she wrote.

The creators of SKIMS also shared Father’s Day cards she had sent her father over the years, showing that he had kept each one

“Dad- I just want you to know how much I appreciate everything you do for me. I love working for you! I love you and happy fathers day,” read one of the cards posted on her IG Story.

Robert Kardashian, the father of Kourtney, Khloe, and Rob, passed away in 2003 at the age of 59 following a battle with esophageal cancer.

