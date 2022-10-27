Kim Kardashian prays Kanye west takes brand cancellation as ‘wake-up call’

Kim Kardashian prayed that Kanye West views the closure of his brand as a “wake-up call”.

The reality television star is “devastated and disappointed” with the rapper.

Several labels dropped Ye after he vowed war on Jews.

Kim Kardashian has reportedly prayed that Kanye West views the closure of his brand as a “wake-up call” and apologizes for his offensive antisemitic remarks.

A source informed Hollywood Life that the reality television star is “devastated and disappointed” with the rapper after he caused a global uproar by vowing war on Jews.

“Kim is at a complete loss for words right now. Kanye felt like he could not be canceled, and Kim is, literally, watching him get canceled,” claimed the person.

“He has lost all his lucrative deals and he has lost the respect of her entire family and all their former friends,” the report added. “Kim is still shocked by his horrific antisemitic and racist remarks, and she is just beside herself.”

“She does not understand why Kanye would burn everything he loved to the ground. It is the worst possible outcome on all fronts.”

Following the issue, the Kardashians star has given up on reconciling with Ye, according to the source.

“Kim is praying that this will be a wake-up call for Kanye, she’s devastated by how bad things have gotten,” the source shared.

“She’s so disappointed and upset with him and truly doesn’t know what to do at this point. She’s tried every possible thing to get through to him, it’s truly heartbreaking that it’s come to this.”

Several labels, including Balenciaga, GAP, Vogue, and Adidas, dropped Ye after he tweeted that he was “going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE,” which he later erased.