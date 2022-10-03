Kim Kardashian puts efforts to bring Florence Pugh into social circle

Kim Kardashian is reportedly trying to bring Florence Pugh into her social circle.

Kim Kardashian is reportedly making efforts to integrate Florence Pugh into her social circle, ever since seeing Florence Pugh’s performance in Don’t Worry, Darling.

After seeing the Black Widow actor’s incredible acting talent in the film, which also has Harry Styles in the major role, the reality TV star has been gushing about her.

The source told the outlet, “Kim’s been raving about Florence to everyone who’ll listen and is now on a mission to bring her into the Kardashians’ social circle.”

“She’d already heard great things about Flo, and now she’s seen ‘Don’t Worry Darling’.

Kim keeps gushing about how she has it all: skill, charisma, a stunning hourglass figure, and jaw-dropping bone structure.

“They have a bunch of friends in common and have attended a few of the same events in the past, but never got the chance to fully hang out,” the insider added.

“Kim wants to change that.”

When the psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling first came out, The Kardashian star praised it, posting on Instagram, “I watched Don’t Worry Darling this weekend. I REALLY liked it! It’s really good!”

The ex-member of One Direction was “really wonderful,” she continued, “and I am now obsessed with Florence Pugh.”

Kardashian said: “She’s beyond an amazing actress and she’s so pretty, too.”

