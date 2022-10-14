Kim Kardashian reveals she ‘can’t take’ Kanye insults anymore

Kim Kardashian pays tribute to grandma before intimacy with Pete
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson paid tribute to her grandmother. In an...
On the most recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian talks about Kanye West’s problems on social media.
Kim told her sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner over lunch that she “can’t handle” what her ex-husband does online.
“It’s exhausting,” Kim began. “Today I’m just exhausted.”
Kim went on to reveal that West “posted [that he] can’t see the kids” on Instagram.
“You were here this morning, stop with this narrative,” Kim responded to the post.
“I can’t take it anymore. But I don’t want to go back and forth on the internet,” admitted Kim.
“This is why I go so hard for my family I am wired to protect my family at all cost,” West captioned a post back in March.
“As the priest of my home Don’t worry Northy God is still alive,” he concluded, while referring to daughter North West.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.