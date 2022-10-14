Kim Kardashian reveals she ‘can’t take’ Kanye insults anymore

Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
Articles
  • Kim Kardashian talks about Kanye West’s problems on social media.
  • She “can’t handle” what her ex-husband does online.

On the most recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian talks about Kanye West’s problems on social media.

Kim told her sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner over lunch that she “can’t handle” what her ex-husband does online.

“It’s exhausting,” Kim began. “Today I’m just exhausted.”

Kim went on to reveal that West “posted [that he] can’t see the kids” on Instagram.

“You were here this morning, stop with this narrative,” Kim responded to the post.

“I can’t take it anymore. But I don’t want to go back and forth on the internet,” admitted Kim.

“This is why I go so hard for my family I am wired to protect my family at all cost,” West captioned a post back in March.

“As the priest of my home Don’t worry Northy God is still alive,” he concluded, while referring to daughter North West.

