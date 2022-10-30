Advertisement
Kim Kardashian trolled over kids' Halloween costumes

Kim Kardashian trolled over kids’ Halloween costumes

Articles
Kim Kardashian trolled over kids’ Halloween costumes

Kim Kardashian trolled over kids’ Halloween costumes

  • Kim Kardashian trolled over kids’ Halloween costumes
  • She dressed children—North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, —as Aaliyah, Snoop Dogg, Sade, and Eazy-E earlier this week.
  • When Kim posted photos of her kids dressed up on Twitter, people asked if they would have preferred to dress as cartoon characters. 
Kim Kardashian is a popular Halloween costume, but what do her kids want?

The Skims creator dressed her and Kanye West’s children—North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3—as Aaliyah, Snoop Dogg, Sade, and Eazy-E earlier this week.

When Kardashian posted a fresh photo of her kids dressed up on Twitter, people asked if they would have preferred to dress as cartoon characters.

“they wanted to be fortnite characters kimberly,” one person tweeted, while another zoomed in on Saint’s seemingly displeased face, quipping, “He looking like I wanted to be Spider-Man.”

Added a third, “Bet cash they had no choice in what they dressed up as,” while a fourth wrote, “Uhm… they’re children Kim. Are you sure they don’t wanna dress up like minions or something? Just saying lol.”

Fans loved Chicago’s costume, but one joked that the youngster likely didn’t know who she was emulating, writing, “She has no idea who Sade is but she killed it.”

Others submitted ideas for costumes that were more suitable for their age group. “OMG, how depressing! I practically guarantee that this was not the kids’ idea. Just a few suggestions: Fortnite, Batman, and the Minion. One person said, “Look at those dejected little cheeks.

However, given how many Halloween costumes the adult members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan don every year, it’s possible that North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm will still debut more outfits—possibly ones they choose themselves.

Kim Kardashian creates her own “Farm-to-Table Experience” in her home garden
Kim Kardashian creates her own “Farm-to-Table Experience” in her home garden

Kim Kardashian is opening her home to visitors. The Kardashians actress, 42,...

