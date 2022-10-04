Kim Kardashian’s $1 million SEC deal could hinder her law career

The reality TV star has agreed to pay a $1.26 million punishment after the SEC accused her of promoting EthereumMax on her Instagram account.

This could potentially prevent her from getting licensed as a lawyer, says Andrew Stoltmann,

he is an adjunct professor of securities law at Northwestern University.

Kim Kardashian’s recent $1 million settlement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) could provide a challenge for her legal career.

An adjunct professor of securities law at Northwestern University, Andrew Stoltmann told , “I think Kim Kardashian did do the right thing by settling this quickly instead of fighting it and sucking up resources from the SEC.”

Despite being found in breach of federal securities law, the Kardashians star, according to Stoltmann, this was not a criminal case, and it would not affect her ability to practise law.

However, he admitted that it is not a desirable look for someone aspiring to be a lawyer, saying, “There is a character and fitness evaluation that everybody who wants to become a lawyer has to go through and they look for things like arrests, they look at things like being sued.”

“And this is a pretty significant issue for her. So, is it a potential speed bump to becoming a lawyer? Yes. Do I think it will preclude her from becoming a lawyer? No,” he added.

Incase Kardashian take the bar exam, she would have to “disclose it at the time she officially tries to become a lawyer,” Stoltmann continued.

“This could potentially prevent her from getting licensed as a lawyer. I don’t think it will, but it could,” he noted while adding that whatever happens “it’s not going to be a comfortable discussion” with the state bar association.

