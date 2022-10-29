Advertisement
Edition: English
  Kim Kardashian's 4 Kids Dress Like Pop Culture Icons for Halloween
Articles
Kim Kardashian's Kids Dress Like Pop Culture Icons for Halloween

  • Kim Kardashian’s kids dressed up as icons for Halloween.
  • Their photoshoot was done while dressing up as their favorite pop culture figures.
  • Kim captioned the big reveal on Oct. 28, “THE ICONS – AALIYAH, SADE, SNOOP, EAZY E.”
Kim Kardashian claimed that this Halloween, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West are “THE ICONS.” Check out their tribute outfits to some of the most famous musicians in history.

For this year’s Halloween, Kim Kardashian’s kids are paying tribute to the past.

The founder of SKIMS revealed the results of a photoshoot the children did while dressing up, revealing that North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, are channelling some well-known pop culture figures for Halloween.

Kim captioned the big reveal on Oct. 28, “THE ICONS – AALIYAH, SADE, SNOOP, EAZY E.”

In a 1990s Tommy Hilfiger commercial, North wore an identical tube top and pair of slacks to those originally worn by “Try Again” singer Aaliyah, nailing the style.

Regarding Chicago, her dress was a wonderful homage to a 1980s photograph of Sade Adu, who was wearing a double denim outfit and wearing gold jewellery as she posed with her arms crossed.

Saint, who was dressed as Snoop Dogg for the event, sported a black and white flannel similar to what Snoop wore in a 1993 photo with Dr. Dre. Psalm also paid respect to Eazy-E by sporting a “Compton” hat and a black button-up jacket.

Their stylish looks are certainly fit for spooky seasonKim Kardashian, North, Saint, Chicago, Psalm, Halloween 2022

North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s kids channeled pop culture icons for their Halloween costumes by paying tribute to AaliyahSade AduSnoop Dogg and Eazy-E.

