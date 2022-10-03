Kim Sharma, Leander Paes pose for pics as they visit Durga puja

Kim Sharma and Leander Paes are in Kolkata for Durja puja.

People in the city saw the actor and the tennis player going from puja pandal to puja pandal and taking pictures together.

He is posting photos on Instagram to show what they are seeing.

Kim wore a white kurta with red leggings in the most recent photos of the couple from Kolkata. She also had a bindi on her forehead to make her look even more festive. Leander, on the other hand, wore a blue kurta and white pajamas. The couple was caught on camera when they went to a pandal and posed in front of a beautiful statue of Goddess Durga. Kim also took a picture by herself. Leander posted a video from a tennis club in Kolkata on Sunday. He wrote on Instagram Stories, “Nostalgia. Calcutta South Club, where it all began.”

Kim and Leander celebrated their first anniversary early in 2022. To celebrate, the actor posted pictures of them together on Instagram. “Happy anniversary Charles (heart emoji) 365 days! Endless moments of happiness and learnings. Thank you for being mine. Love you to bits – Mich (Leander),” Kim had written with their photos. Kim and Leander began dating in March 2021.

The two often show glimpses of their dates and other times spent together. Kim and Leander were in Goa with their friends and family a few months ago. Kim had shown a little bit of the party she had planned for her mother’s birthday. In June, the actor and the tennis player also went to Goa to celebrate his 49th birthday.

Kim’s first movie role was as Sanjana in the romantic movie Mohabbatein, which came out in 2000. Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan were also in the movie. Earlier this year, there were rumors that Kim and Leander were going to get married through a courtship. Neither the actor nor the tennis player said anything about the news stories.