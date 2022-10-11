Advertisement
King Charles and William want a ‘reduced Royal Family’

Articles
  • Katie Nicholl tells Entertainment Tonight that the new monarch’s reign is taking place in a “very different period”.
  • Buckingham Palace will be more extensively open to the public.

When it comes to seeing the monarchy “survive,” King Charles III apparently has Prince William on his side.

Katie Nicholl, told Entertainment Tonight’s Rachel Smith that the new monarch’s reign is taking place in a “very different period” in which the “monarchy has to show why they’re there.”

“Why the taxpayer funds them,” the journalist told. “He [Charles] wants to slim back on those costs and that means a scaled back Royal Family.”

“I think he and William are very aligned that that has to be the future in order for it to survive,” she continued.

Katie was asked whether a “scaled-back monarchy is a way in which [it] is modernising and evolving” to which she answered, “absolutely.”

“We know he’s going to potentially open up Balmoral more as a museum to the public,” she continued, “So that they can learn more about the Royal Family.”

“[also] Buckingham Palace is going to be more extensively open.”

“These are all very deliberate and carefully calculated to make the monarchy more accessible.”

