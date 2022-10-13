Advertisement
King Charles coronation: guest list split by three quarters

King Charles coronation: guest list split by three quarters

King Charles coronation: guest list split by three quarters

King Charles coronation: guest list split by three quarters

King Charles will be crowned on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey. The Archbishop of Canterbury will lead the ceremony.

The British media say that the event will last less than an hour, that the number of guests will be cut by three-quarters, and that there will be a less formal dress code.

The coronation happens on the fourth birthday of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son, Archie.

Some royal fans and experts think that Harry and Meghan chose Archie’s birthday so that they could skip the coronation.

