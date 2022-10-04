King Charles ‘earmarked’ Frogmore House for William and Kate

Frogmore House is the same 17th-century house Meghan Markle and Prince Harry held their wedding reception.

King Charles allocated Frogmore House for his oldest son Prince William and his family. According to reports.

The Frogmore House, according to the Cosmopolitan, is the same 17th-century house Meghan Markle and Prince Harry held their wedding reception, but it is completely different from their residence Frogmore Cottage.

Both Frogmore House and Frogmore Cottage are close by and part of the Windsor Estate.

The house was constructed around 1684.

The Sun reports that William and Kate are unlikely to move into Frogmore House because “they might not want it.”

It should be noted that Prince William and Kate just relocated from their Kensington Palace residence to the Berkshire estate with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

During her 70-year reign, late Queen Elizabeth made the Windsor Estate her primary home.

