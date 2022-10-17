King Charles friends call “The Crown” ousting Queen “hurtful”

Advertisement
  • Friends of King Charles III have blasted the makers of The Crown for depicting him as a traitor.
  • The new season of the popular show would centre on Charles’ alleged plot to depose the Queen.
  • Sir John Major was never asked to fact-check any scripted material in this or any other series.
Friends of King Charles III raged against the makers of The Crown for depicting him as a traitorous schemer plotting to depose the Queen.

According to sources, the new season of the popular show would center on Charles’ alleged scheme with John Major, the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, to compel his mother to abdicate.

According to the source, Sir John’s spokeswoman stated, “Sir John has not co-operated in any way with The Crown. Nor has he ever been approached by them to fact-check any scripted material in this or any other series.”

“There was never any discussion between Sir John and the then Prince of Wales about any possible abdication of the late Queen Elizabeth II.”

The scenarios, according to the representative, “should be seen as nothing other than damaging and malicious fiction. A barrel-load of nonsense peddled for no other reason than to provide maximum – and entirely false – dramatic impact.”

