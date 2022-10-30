King Charles gets closer to William & Kate thanks to Harry’s rift

Kate Middleton and Prince William didn’t spend much time with Charles and Camilla.

The rift with Harry has brought William closer to his father.

William chose the Middleton as his surrogate family long ago, even before the children were born.

In recent months, because of a fight with Prince Harry, King Charles has grown closer to Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Richard Palmer, a royal correspondent, said that Kate Middleton and Prince William didn’t spend much time with Charles and Camilla, who are now King Charles and Queen Consort, until recently.

During his talk with Pandora Forsyth, the host of Royal Round Up, Richard said: “One of the things we’ve seen over the last couple of years is their relationship was distant at times.”

“There were a few years when the then-Prince Charles and Camilla didn’t really see that much of William and Kate and their kids,” he kept saying.

“But the rift with Harry has brought William closer to his father,” he said.

In 2017, a source said that Charles and Camilla didn’t see Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, the three children of Prince William and Kate.

“William chose the Middletons as his surrogate family long ago, even before the children were born. “He has nailed his colors to the mast in that respect,” the insider said.

Let’s just say they [the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge] haven’t really done anything to make it easy for him. Charles does the best he can, but there are constraints. ”

The source said, “Does every grandparent want to see more of their grandchildren? Of course, they do. But the prince understands that mothers naturally gravitate towards their own families.

“And he acknowledges that he is in a unique position, which means his time is not often his own.”