King Charles’ great-uncle Mountbatten will face abuse charges in Belfast

Arthur Smyth alleges Lord Louis Mountbatten sexually assaulted him when he was 11.

Allegations against the senior royal will apparently be heard in court this week.

39 boys allegedly abused at Kincora over the course of several years.

The claims that Lord Louis Mountbatten, an uncle of King Charles III, molested a young child in the 1970s will apparently be heard in court in Belfast this week.

Former Kincora resident Arthur Smyth has given up his right to remain anonymous in order to level accusations against the senior royal.

Smyth’s attorney, Kevin Winters, said the claims would be included in a civil lawsuit against the government entities in charge of Kincora’s child care.

According to reports, Lord Mountbatten and three other people were killed in 1979.

The claims against Lord Mountbatten—King Charles’ great-uncle—have long been circulating, but this is the first time they will be brought up in court, according to royal biographer Omid Scobie in a tweet on Sunday.

Kevin Winters, Smyth’s attorney, stated in a statement: “He alleges that the deceased royal sexually assaulted him twice when he was 11 years old. It’s the first time accusations against Lord Mountbatten have been brought before a court.

Smyth, who currently resides in Australia, claimed to have been assaulted by Lord Mountbatten in 1977 but that he did not become aware of his identity until news headlines about his assassination two years later.

A 2017 report on a public investigation of previous abuse at several organizations. 39 boys were allegedly abused at Kincora over the course of several years.

