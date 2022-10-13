King Charles III coronation to be bitter-sweet for the monarch

Experts say that King Charles III’s coronation will be bittersweet for the monarch.

Kinsey Schofield, an expert on the royal family, says that Charles’ coronation will make the 74-year-old feel both happy and sad.

“I do believe he will be heartsick for his mother and father as they were such an important part of his life. It must hurt to know that you have to lose something so significant to you for your job to begin.”

“He will likely also feel a sense of relief. He struggled to get to this place and there were serious doubts that he would make it to the throne – especially with Camilla by his side.

“There must be a great sense of relief and peace that washes over him at that moment,” she notes.

Charles and Camilla will be crowned on May 6, 2023

