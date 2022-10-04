Advertisement
King Charles III pays Prince William £700,000 in rent

Articles
  • Prince William pays his father to rent for Highgrove House in Gloucestershire.
  • Charles III pays his son £700,000 a year as part of the lease arrangement.
  • The Duchy of Cornwall has enormous sway over land and property across the country.
King Charles III pays Prince William £700,000 in rent for Highgrove House since 1980.

Christine Lampard of Lorraine stated, “Prince William is now charging his father rent, so the relationship has to be good.”

“It’s an interesting role reversal,” remarked royal journalist Roya Nikkah.”As part of the whole shake-up in the hierarchy and the line of succession, William now takes on his father’s role of Duke of Cornwall, and with that comes the Duchy of Cornwall.”

“What is that? It’s an enormous sway, the portfolio of land and property and interests, mostly across the southwest of the country.

“But it includes Highgrove House, which is Charles’s private home in Gloucestershire and, as part of that, has an interesting lease arrangement.

“He has to pay his son £700,000 a year as part of that lease. So father paying son, interesting role reversal,” Roya noted.

Also Read

King Charles III wanted the throne for decades but didn’t want to upset the Queen
King Charles III wanted the throne for decades but didn’t want to upset the Queen

The Prince of Wales has been secretive about his plans for the...

