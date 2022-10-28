Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
King Charles III thinks Meghan Markle has “betrayed” him

King Charles III thinks Meghan Markle has “betrayed” him

Articles
Advertisement
King Charles III thinks Meghan Markle has “betrayed” him

King Charles III and Meghan Markle

Advertisement
  • The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the UK in 2020 after stepping down as senior royals.
  •  Meghan also talked about the Queen’s death last month.
  • She said that there were “complicated” feelings about the loss.
Advertisement

A royal expert says that King Charles III feels betrayed by his daughter-in-law Meghan Markle, whom he was “very fond of” before she and Prince Harry’s “Megxit” from the royal family in 2020.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the UK in 2020 after stepping down as senior royals. Since then, they’ve moved to the US, where they’ve talked about their less-than-pleasing royal experience in interviews, shows, and now an upcoming memoir.

In a recent interview with Variety, Meghan also talked about the Queen’s death last month. She said that there were “complicated” feelings about the loss, and a royal expert said that her comments “dampened” the start of King Charles’ reign.

Christopher Andersen said to the media, “I think — as far as Charles is concerned, specifically — you know, he feels betrayed,” before sharing that King Charles had had a soft spot for Meghan earlier, highlighted by the fact that he ‘walked her up the last half of the aisle’ instead of her own father at her wedding to Prince Harry.

I mean, he really was very fond of her. And I think he’s somewhat bewildered, “Andersen continued.

Also Read

King Charles succeeds Prince Harry as the next commander of the Royal Marines
King Charles succeeds Prince Harry as the next commander of the Royal Marines

The royal family confirmed that King Charles has taken over Prince Harry's...

Advertisement

He kept saying that while the late Queen Elizabeth was “used to handling” Harry and Meghan’s outbursts, Charles was not.

“I don’t think it threw her as much as it has thrown at Charles, and understandably so, because this is his son and the daughter-in-law who… have said some pretty hurtful things,” he said.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Australia's new five-dollar banknote will not include portrait of King Charles III
Australia's new five-dollar banknote will not include portrait of King Charles III
Rajkumar Hirani will introduce fresh talent as part of his
Rajkumar Hirani will introduce fresh talent as part of his "newcomer’s strategy"
Falak Shabir says as long as Sarah is content with her work, I am also happy’  
Falak Shabir says as long as Sarah is content with her work, I am also happy’  
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been dubbed 'ticking timebomb'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been dubbed 'ticking timebomb'
Hareem Farooq showers love and admiration to Saba Qamar
Hareem Farooq showers love and admiration to Saba Qamar
Prince Harry made controversial remarks in his memoir Spare
Prince Harry made controversial remarks in his memoir Spare
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story