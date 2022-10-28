King Charles III thinks Meghan Markle has “betrayed” him

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the UK in 2020 after stepping down as senior royals.

A royal expert says that King Charles III feels betrayed by his daughter-in-law Meghan Markle, whom he was “very fond of” before she and Prince Harry’s “Megxit” from the royal family in 2020.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the UK in 2020 after stepping down as senior royals. Since then, they’ve moved to the US, where they’ve talked about their less-than-pleasing royal experience in interviews, shows, and now an upcoming memoir.

In a recent interview with Variety, Meghan also talked about the Queen’s death last month. She said that there were “complicated” feelings about the loss, and a royal expert said that her comments “dampened” the start of King Charles’ reign.

Christopher Andersen said to the media, “I think — as far as Charles is concerned, specifically — you know, he feels betrayed,” before sharing that King Charles had had a soft spot for Meghan earlier, highlighted by the fact that he ‘walked her up the last half of the aisle’ instead of her own father at her wedding to Prince Harry.

I mean, he really was very fond of her. And I think he’s somewhat bewildered, “Andersen continued.

He kept saying that while the late Queen Elizabeth was “used to handling” Harry and Meghan’s outbursts, Charles was not.

“I don’t think it threw her as much as it has thrown at Charles, and understandably so, because this is his son and the daughter-in-law who… have said some pretty hurtful things,” he said.